2022 was driest of past 8 years

Little wonder why Boone County and most of Central Nebraska waivered between severe and extreme drought through most of 2022.It was exremely dry across the area. In fact, many people can’t remember a drier year, and drought is reflected in Albion’s precipitation total.Albion received only 16.75 inches of precipitation during 2022. That was 10.85 inches or 39 percent less than the eight-year average annual precipitation of 27.6 inches, according to local weather observer Steve Wright.That total — an average of just 1.39 inches per month — makes 2022 arguably the driest year in the past several decades.Albion’s annual precipitation is listed at 27.85 inches by the U.S. Climate Data Center. However, the local climate has been much drier than that for the past three years.