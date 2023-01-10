Boone Central Choral Clinic provides memorable performances

Boone Central’s annual Choral Clinic provided some memorable performances for the audience Monday evening, Jan. 9.

Above, the mass choir with more than 240 voices filled the Performance Gym with sound. Guest conductor was Greg Wooden of Omaha Westside High School, who directed the mass choir with accompaniment by Jill Nore on piano and Whitney Paulson on violin.

Several individual school groups also performed during the program, including the Boone Central Breakfast Club.

More photos in the Jan. 11 Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune, print and e-editions.