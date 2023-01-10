Sports

Boone wrestlers battle in rugged Manstedt event

January 10, 2023
The Norm Manstedt Invitational is always one of the largest and toughest regular season wrestling competitions in the state.
Again featuring teams in Classes A through D, the 2023 edition of the Manstedt Invite challenged all competitors – a challenge Boone Central wrestlers readily accepted.
The Cardinals placed eighth in a 21-team field, led by 220-pound champion Hank Hudson. Hudson obliterated his weight class with six consecutive pins, all in less than 2:29 (five 1:20 or faster).
Cardinal Coach Josh Majerus praised his troops.
“We wrestled in a loaded Manstedt tournament. Thursday consisted of ‘pool play’ to qualify for Friday. The top two in each pool qualified for the 8-man tournament bracket,” Majerus commented. “Six Cardinal wrestlers qualified for the tournament. This is a very tough mixture of all classes, from Valentine to Lincoln East. Most weight classes have 5-8 rated kids, and placing is an accomplishment.
“I’m very impressed with the guys and how they performed. Freshman Gavin Mauch making day two, Sam Grape upsettng the #2 kid in the state, Thomas Roberts going 5-1, Hank Hudson winning the tournament and receiving the award for ‘Most Pins In Least Amount Of Time.’ Just all the guys competing and chasing points. We placed eighth without state-rated Carson Wood.”

