Ethan Larsen hired as next year’s Boone Central High School principal

Ethan Larsen will be the new Boone Central High School Principal for 2023-24.Boone Central School Board approved the contract with Larson Monday night to fill the position that will be vacated this summer when Jeff Schwartz moves from high school principal to superintendent of schools.Larsen joined the district last summer and is serving this year as the director of continuous improvement and professional learning. He was recommended for the high school principal’s position by Bill Kuester, interim superintendent, and Principal Schwartz after an interview process.His contract as principal will begin July 24, 2023, and his salary next year was set at $92,500 plus full insurance and other benefits.