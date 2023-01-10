Lady Cards down Eagles, lose late lead to Devils

The Boone Central Lady Cardinals bumped their 2022-23 season record to 3-7 with a split of weekend games.

Boone scored its third victory of the campaign Friday with a 52-23 decision over visiting O’Neill. The Cardinals broke open a one-point contest with a 14-2 run in the second quarter and outscored O’Neill (2-7) 30-14 in the second half. Defensive disruption, along with scoring by Elle Webster (5 points) and Kailey Patzel (4), sparked the run prior to halftime.

“We played shorthanded with Macy Rankin out, and I was proud of the way we had everyone step up. Our defensive effort and intensity held up throughout the second quarter,” Card Coach Andy Imus praised. “Alicia (Weeder) did a good job of attacking the basket and finishing, and Kailey and Elle did a good job stepping up and combining for 17 points.”

Boone Central appeared to have a great chance at a weekend sweep Saturday before falling 39-34 at Wayne. The Cardinals led by five points late in the third period, but scoring difficulties down the stretch and a late Wayne (7-6) surge turned the tables.

“The girls did a good job competing and taking a lead into the fourth quarter, but some empty offensive possessions, combined with not doing a good job rebounding in the fourth quarter is what did us in,” Imus noted. “We missed some pretty point blank shots, but some of that was due to Wayne having a 6’3 player who manipulates the game in so many ways. We missed some crucial free throws and, instead of extending our lead, let Wayne back into it.”

