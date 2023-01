Verona Mae Vogel, born Thursday morning, Jan. 5, is the 2023 New Year’s Baby at Boone County Health Center.She is the daughter of Martin and Kendra Vogel of rural Albion, and she’s their fourth child.Verona weighed in at six pounds, 11 ounces and was born at 9:22 a.m. Her three siblings are Raymond, age four; Macke, three, and Tim, 17 months.Kendra is an RN at Boone County Health Center. She and Verona went home late Friday, Jan. 6.Both Verona’s first name and middle name are rooted in family history.