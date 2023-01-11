Speaker here promotes Rural Workforce Housing fund to jumpstart construction

Albion Economic Development hosted a morning meeting on Friday, Jan. 6, with speaker Cliff Mesner of Mesner Law and Mesner Development.

Mesner has worked with communities from Wayne to Scottsbluff and many in between on building housing to meet community needs through use of the Rural Workforce Housing Fund and other sources and structures.

AEDC Director Maggie Smith recruited Mesner to speak after meeting him at the Nebraska Community Foundation People Attraction Summit that focused on addressing local hot button issues like housing. Mesner was also invited by Kurt Kruse, local Boone County Foundation Fund president.

Mesner spoke to about 15 community leaders, business owners, and AEDC board members on how the Rural Workforce Housing Fund works, how other communities have raised local matching funds required for the grant, how the funds can be used, what structures should be built, and how creating a private community development group might make fast acting capital more available for housing projects.

Any individual or group interested in making a significant and meaningful impact on the Albion community is urged to contact Maggie Smith at the AEDC office, 402-395-4453, for more information on the program.

