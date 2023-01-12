Boone County Fair to feature Dylan Scott with Ray Fulcher in July

Boone County Fair is announcing its 2023 concert lineup this week.

Dylan Scott will headline the fair’s 2023 country concert on July 8 at the fairgrounds in Albion, with special guest Ray Fulcher.

Tickets will go on sale March 1, 2023 at 8 a.m.



Dylan Scott

Curb Records recording artist Dylan Scott is a triple threat — a powerful vocalist with a deep, unmistakable drawl; an old-soul songwriter with a young spirit; and a family man with a tender heart.

The multi-Platinum singer has notched two No. 1 singles at radio (“My Girl” and “Nobody”), as well as Top 5 hit “Hooked.” Following his first career nomination for “Best New Country Artist” at the all-genre iHeartRadio Music Awards and a coveted spot among Country Radio Seminar’s New Faces of Country Music, his Platinum-certified ode to his wife, “Nobody,” earned him a 2021 CMT Music Award for Breakthrough Video of the Year.

Dylan presented the CMT Breakthrough Video of the Year Award at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on CBS.

With career streams exceeding 1.3 billion, the Louisiana native has provided tour support for Garth Brooks, Luke Bryan and Chris Young, among others, cementing him as an in-demand live act.

“Livin’ My Best Life,” the highly-anticipated follow-up to his chart-topping “Nothing To Do Town” EP, releases Aug. 5, 2022, and features fiery lead single “New Truck” and viral TikTok ballad “Can’t Have Mine (Find You A Girl).”



Ray Fulcher

Ray Fulcher is a highly successful country songwriter who used the success he had with tunes he wrote with Luke Combs to push a performing career.

Like many country singers, Fulcher started his career as a professional songwriter. After he racked up hits for Luke Combs in 2016, he concentrated on his career as a singer, releasing the EP “Somebody Like Me” in 2019. As a performer, Fulcher is brighter, sweeter than Combs, with just a slight pop bent that is kept in check by the singer/songwriter’s debt to the lean, funky sound of Eric Church.

A native of east Georgia who was raised in the small town of Harlem, Ray Fulcher was initially drawn to the hard country of George Strait, Johnny Cash, Alan Jackson, and Keith Whitley. While he was attending the University of Georgia as an Education major, he fell for modern country acts, including Eric Church, Luke Bryan, and the Zac Brown Band.

A 2005 concert by Church in Athens, Georgia served as the inspiration for Fulcher to learn how to play guitar at the age of 21. Soon, Fulcher began writing his own songs and playing in a band called County Line.

After releasing a solo debut EP, “Turn It Up,” in 2013, Fulcher moved to Nashville in 2014, inking a deal with River House Artists not much later. The wiry, twangy single “That’s My Thinkin’” also arrived in 2014, with “Song of the Summer” coming in 2015.

A second EP, “Here We Go Again,” appeared in 2016, but Fulcher’s big break that year came when he co-wrote eight of the 12 songs on Luke Combs’ debut, “This One’s for You.” Among those tunes was the number one single “When It Rains It Pours,” which helped kickstart Fulcher’s performing career.

Fulcher pushed ahead with his own performing career after Combs became a star. “Anything Like You Dance” was the first single leading to the May release of Fulcher’s EP Somebody Like Me. That year, Fulcher continued his connection to Combs, writing three songs for the star’s EP The Prequel and serving as the opening act on Combs’ summer tour.