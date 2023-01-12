NG School Board honors retiring member John Krueger

Newman Grove School Board welcomed new board member Kristi Anderson and recognized the service of retiring board member John Krueger during their regular meeting Monday night, Jan. 9.Krueger was recognized for 12 years of service with a plaque presented by Jeanie McCloud, board president. He also thanked the board members and faculty for their support.Anderson was sworn in and appoionted to replace Krueger on several standing board committees.

David Fowlkes was also officially sworn in and welcomed to the board.