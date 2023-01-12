St. Edward

St. Edward has new city leadership

January 12, 2023
With the appointment of a new city councilman in January, St. Edward now has three new city government leaders starting their terms.
The new leaders include (l.-r.) Angel Rodriguez, who started his elective council term in December; Mayor Brian Shanle, who also started his term in December, and Eric Smith, who started his appointive council term in January.