With the appointment of a new city councilman in January, St. Edward now has three new city government leaders starting their terms.
The new leaders include (l.-r.) Angel Rodriguez, who started his elective council term in December; Mayor Brian Shanle, who also started his term in December, and Eric Smith, who started his appointive council term in January.
St. Edward has new city leadership
