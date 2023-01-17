Boone County Spelling Bee set Jan. 25

Boone County Spelling Bee will be next Wednesday, January 25, starting at 1:30 p.m. in the Boone Central Performance Gym.

The annual contest includes qualifying students in fifth through eighth grades from all Boone County schools.

Some 35 to 40 students are expected to compete, and prizes will be awarded to the winners.

The competition starts with written words. Finalists for the oral rounds will be based on results from the written round.