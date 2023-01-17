Despite cold winter weather, crews have made progress on enclosing the addition to the Cardinal Inn Event Center in Albion.
Above, the roof of the Event Center was being sheeted late last week.
In addition to the 5,000-square-foot Event Center expansion, footings have also been installed for an additional 22 guest rooms.
Goal for completion of the project is spring 2023.
Builders make headway on Cardinal Inn expansion
Despite cold winter weather, crews have made progress on enclosing the addition to the Cardinal Inn Event Center in Albion.