Heavy snow expected Wednesday into Thursday

Heavy snow was forecast early this week for areas including Boone County, starting at 6 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, and continuing through 6 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19

City of Albion declared a snow emergency starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Parking is strictly prohibited along emergency snow routes and all citizens are requested to move their vehicles to off-street parking along all routes during declared snow emergencies to expedite the snow removal process.

Snow emergency routes are Eleventh Street south from State Street to Fairview Street; Sixth Street; and Fairview Street from Highway 14–39 to Eleventh Street

Accumulations of 6 to 12 inches were anticipated across portions of East Central and Northeast Nebraska, and West Central Iowa.

In Nebraska, the warning area includes Boone, Antelope, Madison, Platte and Pierce counties.