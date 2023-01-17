Heavy snow was forecast early this week for areas including Boone County, starting at 6 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, and continuing through 6 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19
City of Albion declared a snow emergency starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Parking is strictly prohibited along emergency snow routes and all citizens are requested to move their vehicles to off-street parking along all routes during declared snow emergencies to expedite the snow removal process.
Snow emergency routes are Eleventh Street south from State Street to Fairview Street; Sixth Street; and Fairview Street from Highway 14–39 to Eleventh Street
Accumulations of 6 to 12 inches were anticipated across portions of East Central and Northeast Nebraska, and West Central Iowa.
In Nebraska, the warning area includes Boone, Antelope, Madison, Platte and Pierce counties.
Heavy snow expected Wednesday into Thursday
