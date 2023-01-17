Info session on groundwater rules postponed

An information meeting on new Lower Loup NRD groundwater regulations, originally set for Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 4 p.m. in Genoa, has been postponed.

The meeting will now be held this Friday, Jan. 20, at 2 p.m. at the Genoa Fire Hall, 515 Willard Avenue, in Genoa.

Public hearing on these new regulations is set for Thursday, Jan. 26, beginning at 4:05 p.m. at the Lower Loup NRD office, 2620 Airport Drive, in Ord.