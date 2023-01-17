An information meeting on new Lower Loup NRD groundwater regulations, originally set for Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 4 p.m. in Genoa, has been postponed.
The meeting will now be held this Friday, Jan. 20, at 2 p.m. at the Genoa Fire Hall, 515 Willard Avenue, in Genoa.
Public hearing on these new regulations is set for Thursday, Jan. 26, beginning at 4:05 p.m. at the Lower Loup NRD office, 2620 Airport Drive, in Ord.
Info session on groundwater rules postponed
An information meeting on new Lower Loup NRD groundwater regulations, originally set for Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 4 p.m. in Genoa, has been postponed.