Newman Grove City Council acts to develop nine housing lots

Newman Grove City Council made a major commitment to increase the city’s housing stock with approval of several resolutions Thursday night, Jan. 12.

The city will be developing the Fowlkes 2nd Addition, a 6.82 acre plat which contains nine residential lots. The development will be located south of County Line Road at the south edge of town.

Newman Grove Economic Development organization has been working toward developing additional housing for several years. That organization was able to purchase 4.18 acres of the site, and owner Dennis Fowlkes donated the remaining 2.64 acres.

Purchase of the land was finalized Oct. 6, 2022.

Newman Grove Economic Development has received considerable interest in the lots, which will sell in a range from $15,000 to $25,000.

