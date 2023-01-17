Three from St. Edward in UNK Underclassmen Honor Band

Three St. Edward Public School band members (l.-r.) Olivia Reardon, clarinet; Jerel Matchett, trumpet, and Jacob Reeves, trumpet, participated in the Underclassmen Honor Band event at the University of Nebraska – Kearney on Monday, Jan. 16.

They performed with students from across the state in a closing concert Monday evening.

Music instructor Tami Texley, said it was a great day of playing and learning.