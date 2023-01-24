Boone County residents asked to fill out planning survey

Boone County is updating its comprehensive plan and zoning regulations after more than 20 years. The last complete update occurred in the early 2000s.

As part of the update, the county is requesting residents to fill out a survey either online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BooneCoNE or by picking up a hard copy at either the courthouse, or at the village offices in Petersburg or Cedar Rapids.

In recent weeks, the county’s planning consultant, Marvin Planning Consultants, sent out postcards to county residents with QR code links and links to the project website. Residents can scan the QR code on the postcard or see the ad in next week’s Albion News/Boone County Tribune for the location and QR code.

The input of county residents will help guide future land uses and policies for Boone County in the coming years.

More details in the comprehensive planning process in the Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune, print and e-editions.