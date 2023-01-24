Cardinal boys sweep, Lady Cards score two wins

Adding previously postponed contests to a two-game week made for six hectic days. The Boone Central basketball teams handled it with aplomb.

The Boone boys ran their current win streak to five games, and overall record to 11-4, by sweeping St. Paul, Ord and Scotus.

Cardinals scored two big victories of their own, boosting their season mark to 5-10.

In a rescheduled contest at St. Paul Monday, Jan. 16, Boone bolted an 18-5 lead and stampeded to a 66-22 victory, limiting host St. Paul (5-8) to single-digit scoring in every quarter. Trent Patzel poured in 10 first-quarter points, while Ryan Drueppel hit a pair of 3-pointers and had eight points by halftime. Boone Central’s girls, who have played one of Class C1’s most brutal schedules, experienced some much-needed success this past week, beginning with a 49-31 win at St. Paul (5-8) Jan. 16. The Cards trailed 7-5 before senior Macy Rankin took over the contest. Rankin scored eight points in the second quarter, leading to a 17-14 Card lead, then added 10 in the second half, six during a closing 15-5 run.

There was no letdown or letup Friday as Boone Central thrashed visiting Ord (4-11). The Cardinals again began quickly, taking an 18-9 lead, then outscored the Chants 49-22 over the second and third quarters of a 74-39 victory. Patzel and Reilly again ruled the painted area, and Drueppel dropped another pair of first-half 3-pointers. The Boone Central Lady Cards had a good start Friday against visiting Ord (7-9) and was able to make an early lead stand up in a competitive 51-47 victory over the Chanticleers. Ord rallied from a 16-10 first-quarter deficit to lead by two late in the second period, but a Rankin basket and two quick scores by Mara Ranslem put Boone back in front 32-28 at intermission.

In a road game postponed from Thursday to Saturday, Boone Central notched a key 60-44 win over a young, talented Scotus squad. With Patzel and Reilly combing for eight points, and Parker Borer hitting a 3-point shot, Boone took a 15-8 lead through eight minutes and maintained a 29-19 halftime advantage. Scotus (10-5) stayed competitive following intermission before the Cardinals sealed the decision with a closing 16-8 kick. Boone’s girls could not quite finish the week’s sweep Saturday as tough host Scotus (12-4), ranked in Class C1 at various times this season, derailed the Cardinals 46-35. The Shamrocks gained some separation with a 12-6 run in the second quarter and squelched Boone rally hopes with an 11-8 advantage in the final period.

Further details and stats in Print & Online editions of Albion News/Boone County Tribune