Cardinal wrestlers continue mat battles

Boone Central Coach Josh Majerus was extremely pleased with the performance of his Lady Cardinal wrestlers at the Battle Creek Invitational Jan. 16.

Boone Central placed fifth in a tournament featuring 40 teams, trailing only South Sioux City, host Battle Creek, Pierce and West Point-Beemer. Boone had seven wrestlers earn medals in the event.

“The girls continue to climb – they had an awesome night in Battle Creek, placing only behind highly experienced big schools,” Majerus praised. “Our girls earned a lot of significant wins. That’s good to see this time of year.

“Leynn Luna takes out the #2 rated girl in the state and places second. Ashlynn Guthard wins her bracket, Shayla Slaymaker, Kaylee Krohn and Belle Brodersen all place second. Maddie Reilly – #7 seed places second.

“Good stuff!”

Boone Central gave a strong effort in the Madison Invitational Jan. 20, placing fourth in a tough 13-team field.

Weight class champions Carson Wood (126), Jaxon Schafer (145) and Sam Grape (152) paced the Cardinals, who impressed Coach Josh Majerus.

“The boys wrestled tough – we went 6-1 in the final round to end on a good note,” Majerus said. “We had three champions, one runner-up and two thirds. Carson, Jaxon and Sam all won their brackets over highly-rated individuals.

“A lack of depth kept us from the team title.”

The Mid-State Conference is loaded with quality mat competitors, proven once again at the 2022-23 conference championships held Saturday at Norfolk Catholic High School.

The Boone Central boys, led by 220-pound champion Hank Hudson, placed fourth in the rugged Mid-State team standings.

“On the wrestling side our conference is incredible, with a lot of tough teams,” Boone Coach Josh Majerus acknowledged. “The boys got fourth with Hank Hudson our lone champion.”

The Lady Cardinals garnered a third-place finish among the seven teams competing in Saturday’s Mid-State Conference Championships, with Ashlynn Guthard (100), Leynn Luna (115) and KayLee Miller (120) winning their weight classes.

