Thomas L. Barnes

Thomas Lee Barnes, 79, of Albion, formerly of Newman Grove, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Bryan Medical Center in Lincoln. Tim is survived by his wife Velma Milak of Albion, children: Tim (Johanna) Barnes of Wayne, Eric (Stacey) Barnes of Iowa City, IA, and Katrina Barnes (Bob Hubert) of Chicago, IL, grandchildren: Claire (Jorge) Adame of Elkhorn, Elle Barnes of Wayne, Laine, Lachlan and Leni Barnes, all of Iowa City, IA, Henry Hubert of Chicago, IL, brother Gale (Deanna) Barnes of Columbus, sister Karen Weelborg of Blair, as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Linda Barnes, nephew Jeff Barnes and a great nephew Taylor Sansoni.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Newman Grove with Deacon Claire Meyer officiating. A private family inurnment will take place at a later date at Hope Cemetery at Newman Grove.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Levander Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

Complete obituary in Print & Online editions of Albion News/Boone County Tribune