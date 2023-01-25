Proposed changes in groundwater rules get attention at information session

As expected, a proposed rule to prohibit fall application of commercial nitrogen fertilizer attracted most of the attention at a Lower Loup Natural Resources District information meeting last Friday, Jan. 20, at Genoa.

The NRD is proposing several amendments to its groundwater management rules, but the new regulation on fall fertilizer has captured the most attention.

A crowd estimated at near 100 people packed the Genoa Fire Station meeting room for the program, which had been postponed from Jan. 18 due to last week’s snow storm.

Russ Callan, NRD general manager, opened the meeting by providing an overall summary of the proposed rule changes.

Callan reviewed the rule prohibiting fall commercial nitrogen application (October 1 through March 1) and how violations and enforcement of the rules would be addressed by the NRD.

Purpose of the regulations is to combat the leaching of nitrates beyond the plant root zones and eventually reaching groundwater, he said.

