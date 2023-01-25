Three tourney titles in a row for Boone Central speech team

Make it three tournament wins in a row for the Boone Central varsity speech team.

The Cardinal varsity won the team championship decisively in their own Boone Central Invitational Tournament last Saturday, Jan. 21, and the Boone Central novice team earned fifth place.

Boone Central varsity scored 65 points, followed by Wayne High School with 34, Pierce with 25, Crofton with 22, Battle Creek with 19 and Humphrey Public with 17 to round out the top six.

Boone Central has previously won meets at Twin River and Battle Creek this season, and this is their third consecutive win at the Boone Central Invite.

Complete results in the Jan. 25 Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune, and Petersburg Press.