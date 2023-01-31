Archaeology scholarship honors late Ron Cruise

Ron Cruise, a lifelong resident of the St. Edward area who passed away December 28, 2022, is being honored with a new scholarship in his name through the Nebraska Archaeological Society.

The Ron Cruise Memorial Scholarship will be available to a College of Archaeology student.

Ron Cruise was a long-time collector of artifacts with his children, grandchildren and brothers. When you would meet him, he would have a twinkle in his eye, ready to show you his latest find. Ron worked with many archaeologists, sharing his finds and their location to help expand the knowledge of the First Peoples landscape.

Ron attended the Nebraska Artifact Show annually, seldom missing this event. He enjoyed spending the day viewing the displays and conversing with fellow artifact collectors.

His family wanted to honor him by funding a scholarship that will help future archaeologists in their education. Information on this scholarship may be obtained by going to the Nebraska Archaeological Society’s Facebook or website http:/sites.google,com/site/webnas/