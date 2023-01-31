Boone Central eighth grader wins County Spelling Contest

Boone County’s annual Spelling Contest was held Wednesday, Jan. 25, with 37 contestants from all four county schools.

A field of six contestants advanced to the final oral round this year at the Boone Central Performance Gym.

Zeke Sandman, eighth grader at Boone Central, claimed his first win in the county contest, although he was a finalist speller the past two years.

Earning second place was Vivian Carnley, seventh grader at Boone Central, and placing third was Jacob Smith, eighth grader at St. Michael’s School.

Rounding out the top six spellers this year were (fourth place) Grace Nore, sixth grader at St. Michael’s School; (fifth place) Julia Baldwin of Riverside Public School, and (sixth place) Jacob Krohn, fifth grader at Boone Central.