Community Club, Village Board to meet

Petersburg Community Club will meet on Monday, February 6, 2023 at 7 p.m. at the Legion. The Village of Petersburg regular monthly meeting will be Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 7 p.m. at the village office. Meetings are open to the public.