Great Plains State Bank named among ‘Best in Banking’

Fortune and Forbes Magazines have named Great Plains State Bank as “Best in Banking” for Nebraska in their December 2022 issues.

According to President and CEO, Rick Chochon, “it is an honor to be recognized for our growth as well as the success of the trust and partnerships we have established within the communities we serve.”

“At Great Plains State Bank, customers have always come first and are greeted by the promise that has created the foundation for everything GPS does: great personal service,” said Chochon. He added: “Handshakes and Midwestern values of family and community still matter,” said Chochon.

Great Plains State Bank first opened its doors Jan. 29, 1921, in Petersburg as Petersburg State Bank. In September of 2015 Petersburg State Bank officially changed its name to Great Plains State Bank (GPS Bank), and on Jan. 4, 2016, the change of control was completed. The bank now has full service locations in Columbus and O’Neill, with expansion to Omaha.