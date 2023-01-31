Newman Grove plans hearing on redevelopment area

Newman Grove City Council will be conducting a public hearing on Wednesday, Feb. 22, regarding a blight study and redevelopment of areas at the south edge of town.

The hearing will be held at 5 p.m. on Feb. 22 in the Newman Grove City offices.

Purpose of the hearing is to consider recommendations to declare an area within the city as blighted and substandard.

A public notice describing the area to be considered is contained in a public notice in this week’s Albion News/Boone County Tribune.

The area within the city limits to be considered is south of Railroad Avenue and between South Sixth Street and South Eighth Street, as well as large areas south of County Line Road, according to a map supplied by FIVE RULE Rural Planning.

The area contains the planned Fowlkes 2nd Addition, which is also located south of County Line Road.