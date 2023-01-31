With the beginning of Catholic Schools Week, St. Michael’s Parish in Albion recognized Ed Liss (center) as its distinguished parishioner.
Making the presentation were Mary Osantowski, school board secretary, and Father Mark Tomasiewicz.
The citation recognizes an individual who exemplifies the highest qualities of Catholic education and has rendered distinguished service to the Catholic Church and community.
St. Michael’s salutes distinguished parishioner
