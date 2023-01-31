Stuhlmiller to join BCHC medical staff on March 1

Boone County Health Center (BCHC) has announced that Physician Assistant Shannon Stuhlmiller will join their medical team on March 1, 2023.

Shannon grew up in Albion. She said she understands the impact a family practice medical provider can make inside and outside the clinic walls.

“I have always been a person who loves variety. Working in a family practice setting, you encounter different ages, diagnoses, and treatments, as well as caring for people from birth to the end of life. This continuity of care creates an opportunity to make a real difference,” she said.

She completed her undergraduate degree in exercise science at Doane University and a master of physician assistant studies from the University of Nebraska Medical Center. Shannon loves learning and would go to college for life if it weren’t so expensive.

“Fortunately, the medical field is constantly advancing and improving, allowing me to continue to learn throughout my career which makes me super excited,” said Shannon.

