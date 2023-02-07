Petersburg Community Club met Monday, Feb. 6, and a First Dollar Plaque was presented to Cedar Rapids State Bank, Petersburg branch, located along Highway 14.
Representing the Cedar Rapids State Bank were Ross Knott, Kay Preister and Angie Koch.
The presentation was made by Vice President Danielle Koch in the absence of President Ken Henn.
CRSB- Petersburg receives First Dollar Plaque
