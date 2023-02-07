Crypto mining industry: Good or bad for state?

By Natalia Alamdari

Flatwater Free Press

On an 11-acre plot in Kearney sit dozens of what look like shipping containers.

Inside the containers are racks and racks of computers. Thousands of computers, solving complicated math equations ‘round the clock.

Here on the outskirts of town, wedged between a solar field and a corn field, the computers mine for cryptocurrency.

They use as much electricity as the entire city of Kearney, pop. 33,790, to do it.

This is one of the largest cryptocurrency data centers in Nebraska – a massive, 100-megawatt host site for the computers racing to verify crypto transactions.

It’s likely the first of many data centers to settle in the state, as the new and oft-volatile crypto industry carves out a home here.

Complete story in the Feb. 8 Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune, print and e-editions.