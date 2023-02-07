David Johnson is now Newman Grove Mayor

After a series of resignations and special meetings, David C. Johnson is now serving as Mayor of the City of Newman Grove.

Changes in leadership began after the death of Mayor Jarod Adams in November 2022.

Byron Flood was President of the Council at that time, and he took over as Mayor to conduct the December and January meetings.

Due to his business work load along with the duties of Mayor, Flood decided to resign his position in late January.

Tom Bagley was serving as President of the Council at that time. He stepped into the Mayor’s position briefly and appointed David Johnson at a special meeting Jan. 26 to fill the council vacancy that was created when Bagley moved to the position of Mayor to replace Flood.

Johnson was sworn in as a councilman and elected as Council President at that special meeting.

Bagley then resigned his position as Mayor, and Johnson became Mayor.

At a special meeting last Thursday, Feb. 2, Tom Bagley was re-appointed as a member of the city council, so all council positions are now filled.

