Former community center comes down at St. Edward

The former community center in downtown St. Edward was being demolished starting Tuesday morning, Feb. 7. The building, one of the oldest in St. Edward, was replaced in 2021 by the new community center located near the city park.

Bygland Dirt Contracting was handling the demolition for St. Edward Economic Development.

The entire building was down by Tuesday afternoon, with the lot to be cleared of debris by Friday.

Debris was being hauled to a landfill at David City.

