Lady Cards A-2 wrestling runners-up; Luna first Boone Central girls district champ; four to state

What a weekend, Boone Central Wrestling Coach Josh Majerus said.

What a weekend, indeed.

In it’s second season of Nebraska School Activities Association competition, the Boone Central girls wrestling program took runner-up honors in the A-2 District tournament at Madison, saw its first district champion crowned, and qualified four wrestlers for the 2022-23 Nebraska State Wrestling Championships.

Yes, what a weekend.

Leynn Luna dominated competition in the 110 pound weight class at Madison, boosting her season record to 31-5 and winning the district gold medal with four straight pins. She will be joined in Omaha at the state tournament by Cardinal teammates Mishayla Slaymaker (2nd, 100 lbs.), Cadence Wood (3rd, 105 lbs.) and Madison Reilly (3rd, 145 lbs.).

“What a weekend for the girls wrestling program – I’m still amazed by how they performed,” Majerus exclaimed. “It was a lot of fun! Every girl wrestled at or above their seed. Coach (Jeff) Grape and I had a lot of compliments about how the girls were doing. We were pinning everyone!

“We had seven wrestlers in the ‘heartbreak round’ and chances to take all seven to state. Because of the entire team effort, we outlasted a lot of big schools to bring home district runner-up. It was a fun team race.

“Leynn Luna upset the #2 rated girl in the state for the third time to become our first district champ. Following the tournament, Coach Grape and I became the district coaches of the year. It was fun!”

