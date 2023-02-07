Major changes proposed in state education funding, Albion Sen. Briese introduces part of package

Bills now under consideration in the Nebraska Legislature, if passed, would represent the greatest state investment in public education in the history of Nebraska.

Three spending proposals introduced on behalf of Gov. Jim Pillen would provide at least $1,500 per Nebraska student in state aid for K-12 education, and would also increase state funding of Special Education.

One of the primary bills, introduced by State Sen. Tom Briese of Albion, would help ensure that property-taxpayers get relief from the proposals’ projected $2.5 billion in new state spending by 2029-30.

Briese’s bill, LB 589, provides for a “soft cap” on increased school spending.

The cap would limit school districts’ spending increases to no more than three percent in annual revenue growth.

