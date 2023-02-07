Mission accomplished: County ambulance garage now in use

Boone County’s ambulance now has a permanent home for storage.

It has been stored since Jan. 24 in the east half of the newly completed garage, which is located south of the Boone County Health Center (BCHC).

In the west half of the same building, the BCHC Maintenance Department also has a new location for its equipment, as well as a workshop area to make repairs.

Fund-raising to build the 50 x 60 foot steel building started in April of 2022 after the Albion Volunteer Fire Department notified the county that it had other uses for the space where the county ambulance was stored in the Albion Fire Station.

Keith Bittner and his late wife, Mary, spearheaded the fund drive for the new structure with two matching fund gifts.

A total of $256,587 was raised through the Boone County Health Center Foundation for this project, and total cost was slightly over $300,000.

