Speech team earns medals at Schuyler

St. Edward High School speech team competed in the Schuyler Invite with 22 schools on Saturday, Feb. 4.

St. Edward competitors (l.-r.) Claire Tibor performed in POI, Grace Tibor placed second in poetry and ninth in serious prose; Payton Fitchner competed in poetry and placed third in serious prose, Gracelyn Baker performed in informative speech, and Rebekah Ketelsen performed in persuasive speech. The team will compete next at David City on Feb. 11.