Dylan Haas among LEAD fellows traveling to Central America

Dylan Haas of St. Edward was among 21 Nebraska LEAD 40 Fellows who recently returned from the 2023 International Study/Travel Seminar to Costa Rica, Colombia, and Panama.

“Our international study/travel seminar is designed to provide firsthand appreciation and understanding of our international community and the potential for people of all nations to work together,” said Terry Hejny, Nebraska LEAD Program Director and group leader.

Dylan is manager of the Central Valley Ag location in St. Edward.

During the January 5-18 seminar, LEAD Fellows visited and studied at CATIE (Centro Agronomico Tropical de Investigacion y Ensenanza) near Turrialba. CATIE is an international entity with a unique combination of science, graduate education and innovation for development.

