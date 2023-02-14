FFA Week to kick off with breakfasts

FFA chapters across the area will be celebrating National FFA Week with special events Feb. 19-25.

Boone Central FFA will open the week with a community free-will breakfast on Sunday, Feb.. 19, from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Event Center on the Boone County Fairgrounds.

St. Edward FFA will also have a free-will pancake feed on Sunday, Feb. 19, from 8 a.m. to 12 noon at the St. Edward Community Center.