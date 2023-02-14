Infrastructure bids higher than anticipated for housing project

Newman Grove could be facing higher than expected costs for infrastructure in developing a proposed new subdivision there.

Bids came in nearly $137,000 higher than the original engineer’s estimate for primary infrastructure to serve the Fowlkes Second Addition at the south edge of town. The development bids included earthmoving, water system, storm sewer, sanitary sewer and paving.

The bids had been scheduled for action at the council’s Feb. 9 meeting, but that action was tabled.

Engineer John Zwingman of Advance Consulting Engineering Services (ACES) had estimated the infrastructure cost at about $615,000, but bids totaled $796,929.