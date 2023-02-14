The Pioneer Band of Albion will be performing a concert at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Niewohner Arena on the Boone County Fairgrounds.
This is a local area band, and they perform a mix of country, pop, and classic rock.
The concert is sponsored by the Boone County Ag & Education Center. Tickets can be purchased at the door.
Pioneer Band to perform concert here
