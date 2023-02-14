Recycling program to end in Petersburg

Petersburg Village Board discussed the apparent end of recycling in Petersburg at their meeting Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Chairman Stokes reported he has contacted Green Fiber recycling, but Petersburg is out of their area.

Stokes stated, “At this time, there is no recycling in Petersburg. We do not offer this service at the present time. So, please do not bring paper goods to that site. The dumpsters are gone and will not be brought back.”

In conversation with Green Fiber, Stokes stated the village offered to pay for their gas to come to Petersburg, but he has not received a response. No one wants to pick up the papers/cardboard since they can’t pass it on.

