St. Edward FFA senior Jean Cumming recently interviewed for the Nebraska State FFA Degree and was notified she will receive this award at the State FFA Convention in March.
In addition, FFA freshman member Ryan Cumming received a silver rating in district review on his proficiency award application in diversified agriculture production-placement.
St. Edward FFA will be holding a variety of activities next week to celebrate 2023 National FFA Week.
St. Edward FFA members earn awards
