Albion city government boosts commitment to add housing

Albion City Council on Tuesday night boosted its commitment to adding housing to the community housing stock.

After approving a series of requests related to housing from the Albion Economic Development Corp. (AEDC), the council kicked in an additional $200,000 from city sales tax capital improvement funds to be used as matching funds in an application for a Nebraska Rural Workforce Housing Fund (RWHF) Grant.

AEDC is applying for the RWHF grant through the Department of Economic Development that would be used to develop housing. This is a 2 to 1 matching program with maximum state funding of $1 million. If the community commits $500,000, the full $1 million grant could be received. The AEDC grant application is due in March.

With the city’s $200,000 commitment, along with $25,000 in economic development sales tax funds and $25,000 from a separate Albion Housing Initiative Program approved Tuesday night, $250,000 or half the community’s $500,000 match is now available. Local residents and organizations will be asked to commit funds to reach the full $500,000 matching amount. If the matching amount is realized, AEDC would have $1.5 million for a revolving loan fund to be invested in housing.

In addition, the City of Albion has already applied to an associated RWH Land Development grant of $1 million (no local match required) to cover infrastructure costs, land acquisition and demolition costs for additional housing.

“The City of Albion is committed to paving a new way and growing into the future,” said Maggie Smith, Albion’s economic development and housing program director. “This is tangibly demonstrated by the city’s very substantial donation to the Nebraska RWHF grant match fund. AEDC is grateful for the leadership from Mayor Jim Jarecki, Administrator Andrew Devine and Councilmen Marcus Johnson, Jason Tisthammer, Jon Porter and Jack Dailey, who have been very supportive of the housing research compiled by AEDC. In those efforts, AEDC has learned how housing is being addressed in other parts of the state and about the tremendous Rural Workforce Housing Fund grant opportunity. The valuable cooperation between the City of Albion and AEDC continues to strengthen our ability to move forward with housing development in our community. Thanks to the donation by the City of Albion, I am happy to say we are well on the way to having our match fully funded.”

