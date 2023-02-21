BCHC plans biennial Gala on March 4

Boone County Health Center Foundation is set to host their biennial fundraising gala on Saturday, March 4, in the Boone County Event Center at the fairgrounds. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. for cocktail hour with event beginning at 7 p.m.

The program will include trivia games as well as silent and live auctions. The show will be hosted by Mike Monday, a self-proclaimed lifelong trivia nerd who has written and hosted many trivia and game shows in Nebraska and Iowa.

Proceeds will fund the foundation’s Dolly Parton Imagination Library program which supplies an age-appropriate book monthly to each registered child at no charge in the health center’s service area.