Blood drive set Feb. 28 in Petersburg

The Red Cross Bloodmobile is scheduled to be in Petersburg next Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023 in the Petersburg American Legion from 12 noon to five p.m.

Information and appointments may be obtained online at www.redcrossblood.org sponsor code Petersburg or contact coordinators Kathy Koch at 402-386-5481 or JoAnn Mattner at 650-224-9378.

More information on donations, especially Power Reds, can be found on page 7 of this week’s Petersburg Press.