Comprehensive plan workshop set Feb. 22 in Newman Grove

Newman Grove residents are invited to a community planning workshop set for Wednesday evening, Feb. 22, at the Newman Grove Community Center.

The workshop will be conducted by Five Rule Rural Planning from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m.

Purpose of this workshop is to gather community input to assist with planning for the future development of the city.

Input collected at this meeting will guide the development of a communty-wide survey that will follow in March.

In 2021, as part of a regional planning effort, Five Rule Rural Planning of Kearney completed a land use inventory and street and sidewalk assessment that would be used to update the city’s comprehensive plan.

Community input will be paired with the data collected in 2021 and presented to the Madison County Joint Planning Committee and Newman Grove City Council as an update to the city comprehensive plan.

The updated plan will serve as a guide for residents, developers and city leaders as they plan and implement goals for community growth.

As an incentive, pie from the Newman Grove City Cafe will be served to the first 50 residents who attend the workshop.