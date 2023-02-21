New managers to start at Albion Country Club

A new clubhouse manager and new bar manager will be starting their duties March 1 at the Albion Country Club.

Harley Workman of Columbus will be the general manager, and Brianna Rose of Fullerton will be the bar manager. Both are already working at ACC.

Scott Thornton and Megan Arter have managed the clubhouse and bar, respectively, since July 2021 after moving here from Omaha. They plan to return to Omaha, where Scott will continue in the restaurant profession.

Harley most recently managed the Ramada Inn restaurant and bar in Columbus.

Brianna was previously manager of the New Frontier in Belgrade.

