NG Fire & Rescue wins bowling match

After several years of the Petersburg Fire Department winning the annual bowling match at Newman Grove Bowl, the trophy returns to Newman Grove this year.

Members of Newman Grove’s winning team above include (kneeling, l.-r.) Ray Flood and Braxton Stack; (middle row) Brad Wallin, Jason Anderson, Brett Miller, Hunter Meyer, Ryan Lomas, Tom Bagley and Kurtis Dawson; (back) Ryan Chilson, Troy Patzel, Alvin Meyer, Chad Fehringer and Chris Nelson.