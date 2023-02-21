St. Edward speech team plans public performance

The 2023 season is winding down for the St. Edward High School speech team.

They will present their public performances at school next Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 6:30 p.m. in the school.

The team is competing today, Feb. 22, in the Goldenrod Conference Tournament at Spalding Academy, and they are scheduled to travel to a meet at Cairo Centura this Saturday, Feb. 25.

District Tournament is scheduled for Monday, March 6, at Humphrey. The State Tournament will be Friday, March 17, at the University of Nebraska-Kearney.